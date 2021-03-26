Rensselaer County coronavirus update March 26

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County has 41 new coronavirus cases. The county’s seven-day rolling average, according to New York State, is 1.4%.

The new cases on Friday bring the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 10,338. There are now 307 active cases in the county.

There are now 11 residents hospitalized for COVID-19, with three in ICU. There are now 356 residents now in monitor quarantine.

There have been 242,956 tests administered to date, including 1,674 tests recorded Thursday.

There have been 143 deaths of county residents from COVID-19 to date, with the latest death announced on March 16.

The county also announced 27 cases as cleared for recovery. There have been 9,908 cases cleared to date.