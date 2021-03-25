Rensselaer County coronavirus update March 25

Rensselaer County
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There were 47 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Rensselaer County Thursday. The county’s seven-day rolling average, according to New York State, is 1.3%.

The new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases to 10,297. There are now 293 active cases in the county.

There are now 10 residents hospitalized for COVID-19, with three in ICU. There are now 364 residents now in monitor quarantine.

There have been 241,282 tests administered to date, including 1,521 tests recorded Wednesday.

There have been 143 deaths of county residents from COVID-19 to date, with the latest death announced on March 16.

The county also announced 21 cases as cleared for recovery. There have been 9,881 cases cleared to date.

