Rensselaer County coronavirus update Jan. 27

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County has confirmed 84 new coronavirus cases. The county’s seven-day rolling average, according to New York State, is 6.1%.

The new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 7,990. There are now 1,986 active cases in the county.

There are now 49 residents hospitalized for COVID-19, including four in ICU. There are now 947 residents now in monitor quarantine.

There have been 175,653 tests administered to date, including 1,664 tests recorded Tuesday.

The county also announced 63 cases as cleared for recovery. There have been 5,883 cases cleared to date.