Rensselaer County coronavirus update Jan. 18

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County has 109 new COVID-19 cases, the county announced Monday. The county’s seven-day rolling average, according to New York State, is 7.2%.

Monday’s new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 7,105. There are now 1,978 active cases in the county.

There are now 47 residents hospitalized for COVID-19, including seven in ICU. There are now 1,257 residents now in monitor quarantine.

There have been 163,666 tests administered to date, including 1,108 tests recorded Sunday.

There have been 107 deaths of residents from COVID-19. The latest deaths were reported on Sunday.

The county also announced 133 cases as cleared for recovery. There have been 5,020 cases cleared to date.

