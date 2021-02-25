Rensselaer County coronavirus update Feb. 25

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County has 50 new cases of the coronavirus. The county’s seven-day rolling average, according to New York State, is 1.2%.

The new cases on Thursday bring the total number of confirmed cases to 9,341. There are 261 active cases in the county.

There are now 10 residents hospitalized for COVID-19, including two in ICU. There are now 347 residents now in monitor quarantine.

There have been 210,696 tests administered to date, including 1,390 tests recorded Wednesday.

There have been 140 deaths of residents due to COVID-19, with the latest death reported last Saturday.

The county also announced 25 cases as cleared for recovery. There have been 8,940 cases cleared to date.

