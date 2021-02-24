Rensselaer County coronavirus update Feb. 24

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Thirty-eight new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Rensselaer County. The county’s seven-day rolling average, according to New York State is 1.5%.

The new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 9,291. There are now 236 active cases in the county.

There are now 11 residents hospitalized for COVID-19, including two in ICU. There are now 334 residents now in monitor quarantine.

There have been 209,306 tests administered to date, including 1,892 tests recorded Tuesday.

There have been 140 deaths of residents due to COVID-19, with the latest death reported last Saturday.

The county also announced 21 cases as cleared for recovery. There have been 8,915 cases cleared to date.