Rensselaer County coronavirus update Feb. 23

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County has 24 new coronavirus cases. The county’s seven-day rolling average, according to New York State, is 1.5%.

The new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 9,253. There are now 213 active cases in the county.

The county continues to see a decline in new daily cases. On Tuesday, the county also saw a decline in hospitalizations and the number of residents in monitor quarantine. The number of active cases continues to be stable.

There are now nine residents hospitalized for COVID-19, including two in ICU. There are now 345 residents now in monitor quarantine.

There have been 207,414 tests administered to date, including 1,108 tests recorded Monday.

There have been 140 deaths of residents due to COVID-19, with the latest death reported last Saturday.

The county also announced 21 cases as cleared for recovery. There have been 8,894 cases cleared to date.