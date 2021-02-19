Rensselaer County coronavirus update Feb. 19

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County has 41 new COVID-19 cases. The county’s seven-day rolling average, according to New York State, is 1.5%.

The county also announced two deaths of residents due to COVID-19, including a 76-year-old Troy man and a 77-year-old woman, who is a resident at the Diamond Hill Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Schaghticoke. There have been 139 deaths of residents due to COVID-19 to date.

The new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases to 9,148. There are now 446 active cases in the county.

There are now 15 residents hospitalized for COVID-19, including three in ICU. There are now 460 residents now in monitor quarantine.

There have been 204,372 tests administered to date, including 1,357 tests recorded Thursday.

The county also announced 233 cases as cleared for recovery. There have been 8,565 cases cleared to date.