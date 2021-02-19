Rensselaer County coronavirus update Feb. 19

Rensselaer County
Posted: / Updated:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County has 41 new COVID-19 cases. The county’s seven-day rolling average, according to New York State, is 1.5%.

The county also announced two deaths of residents due to COVID-19, including a 76-year-old Troy man and a 77-year-old woman, who is a resident at the Diamond Hill Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Schaghticoke. There have been 139 deaths of residents due to COVID-19 to date.

The new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases to 9,148. There are now 446 active cases in the county.

There are now 15 residents hospitalized for COVID-19, including three in ICU. There are now 460 residents now in monitor quarantine.

There have been 204,372 tests administered to date, including 1,357 tests recorded Thursday.

The county also announced 233 cases as cleared for recovery. There have been 8,565 cases cleared to date.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Set NEWS10.com as your Homepage!

HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report