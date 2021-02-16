Rensselaer County coronavirus update Feb. 16

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There are 16 new coronavirus cases in Rensselaer County. The county’s seven-day rolling average, according to New York State, is 1.5%.

The number of new cases on Tuesday is the lowest new daily cases in months. The county also saw one of the highest numbers for daily cases cleared for recovery on Tuesday.

The new cases bring the total number of new cases in the county to 9,021. There are now 1,032 active cases.

There are now 19 residents hospitalized for COVID-19, including three in ICU. There are now 456 residents now in monitor quarantine.

There have been 200,197 tests administered to date, including 771 tests recorded Monday.

There have been 136 deaths of residents due to COVID-19, with the latest death reported on February 14.

The county also announced 227 cases as cleared for recovery on Tuesday. There have been 7,853 cases cleared to date.