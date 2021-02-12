Rensselaer County coronavirus update Feb. 12

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County has 40 new coronavirus cases. The county’s seven-day rolling average, according to New York State, is 2.4%.

Two more residents have also died from COVID-19, including an 82-year-old man who was a resident at Van Rensselaer Manor nursing home and an 82-year-old Sand Lake woman. There have been 135 deaths of residents to date.

The new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases to 8,903. There are now 1,377 active cases in the county.

There are now 24 residents hospitalized for COVID-19, including two in ICU. There are now 548 residents now in monitor quarantine.

There have been 196,494 tests administered to date, including 1,675 tests recorded Thursday.

The county also announced 89 cases as cleared for recovery. There have been 7,391 cases cleared to date.