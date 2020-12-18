Rensselaer County coronavirus update Dec. 17

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There are 90 new confirmed coronavirus cases in Rensselaer County. The county’s seven-day rolling average, according to New York State is 5.8%.

The new numbers bring the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 3,120. There are now 898 active cases in the county.

The new cases include:

A new case involving a 52-year-old Troy woman.

A new case involving a 41-year-old Troy man.

A new case involving an eight-year-old Hoosick boy who is a student in the Hoosick Falls Central School district.

A new case involving a 28-year-old Hoosick man.A new case involving a 76-year-old Troy woman.

A new case involving a 67-year-old Troy woman.

A new case involving a 28-year-old Troy woman.

A new case involving a 79-year-old Troy woman.

A new case involving a 68-year-old Berlin man.

A new case involving a 74-year-old man who is a resident at the Riverside Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Schodack.

A new case involving a 79-year-old man who is a resident at the Riverside Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Schodack.

A new case involving an 88-year-old woman who is a resident at the Riverside Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Schodack.

A new case involving a 22-year-old Troy man.

A new case involving a 56-year-old Nassau man.

A new case involving an 18-year-old Troy woman.

A new case involving a 52-year-old Troy man.

A new case involving a 55-year-old Troy man.

A new case involving an eight-year-old Schaghticoke girl who is a student in the Hoosic Valley school district.

A new case involving a 77-year-old Stephentown man.

A new case involving an 18-year-old Nassau man.

A new case involving a 25-year-old Troy man.

A new case involving a 68-year-old Pittstown man.

A new case involving a 62-year-old Troy woman.

A new case involving a 52-year-old North Greenbush woman.

A new case involving a 13-year-old Troy girl who is a student in the Troy City School District.

A new case involving a 62-year-old Troy woman.

A new case involving a 40-year-old East Greenbush woman.

A new case involving a 66-year-old Sand Lake woman.

A new case involving a 58-year-old Troy man.

A new case involving a 70-year-old man who is a resident at the Riverside Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Schodack.

A new case involving a 76-year-old woman who is a resident at theRiverside Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Schodack.

A new case involving an 86-year-old man who is a resident at the Riverside Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Schodack.

A new case involving a 59-year-old Troy woman.

A new case involving a 27-year-old Schaghticoke woman.

A new case involving a 79-year-old East Greenbush woman.

A new case involving a 24-year-old Schaghticoke woman.

A new case involving a 73-year-old East Greenbush woman.

A new case involving a 33-year-old Troy man.

A new case involving a 26-year-old East Greenbush woman.

A new case involving a 56-year-old North Greenbush man.

A new case involving a 32-year-old Troy man.

A new case involving a 70-year-old Troy man.

A new case involving a 39-year-old Troy woman.

A new case involving a 63-year-old Schodack man.

A new case involving a 37-year-old Rensselaer woman.

A new case involving a 72-year-old Rensselaer woman.

A new case involving a 58-year-old Troy man.

A new case involving a 74-year-old Rensselaer man.

A new case involving a 51-year-old Troy woman.

A new case involving a 61-year-old East Greenbush woman.

A new case involving a 44-year-old Brunswick woman.

A new case involving a 39-year-old Troy woman.

A new case involving a 47-year-old East Greenbush man.

A new case involving a 24-year-old Troy woman.

A new case involving a 40-year-old Sand Lake woman.

A new case involving a 37-year-old Troy man.

A new case involving a 64-year-old Schodack woman.

A new case involving a 21-year-old Troy woman.

A new case involving a 21-year-old Sand Lake man.

A new case involving a 49-year-old Sand Lake man.

A new case involving a six-year-old Schaghticoke boy who is a student in the Hoosic Valley school district.

A new case involving a 64-year-old North Greenbush man.

A new case involving a 24-year-old Troy woman.

A new case involving a 28-year-old Troy man.

A new case involving a 37-year-old Poestenkill man.

A new case involving a 30-year-old East Greenbush woman.

A new case involving a 56-year-old Troy man.

A new case involving a 60-year-old North Greenbush woman.

A new case involving a 39-year-old Troy man.

A new case involving a 44-year-old Troy man.

A new case involving a 55-year-old East Greenbush man.

A new case involving a six-month-old Nassau boy.

A new case involving a 65-year-old Troy man.

A new case involving a 20-year-old Schodack woman.

A new case involving a 35-year-old Poestenkill woman.

A new case involving a 62-year-old Troy woman.

A new case involving a 55-year-old Troy woman.

A new case involving a 51-year-old East Greenbush man.

A new case involving a 64-year-old Troy woman.

A new case involving a 24-year-old Rensselaer woman.

A new case involving a 62-year-old Rensselaer woman.

A new case involving a 10-year-old Rensselaer boy who is a student in the Rensselaer City School District.

A new case involving a 17-year-old Troy girl who is a student in the Troy City School District.

A new case involving a 25-year-old Troy man.

A new case involving a 94-year-old woman who is a resident at the Eddy Heritage House in Troy.

A new case involving a 33-year-old Troy woman who is an employee at the county-operated Van Rensselaer Manor nursing home.

A new case involving a 75-year-old Schodack man.

A new case involving a 45-year-old Troy woman.

A new case involving a 12-year-old Troy girl who is a student in the Troy City School District.

A new case involving a 13-year-old Brunswick boy who is a student Loudonville Christian in Colonie.

There are now 38 residents hospitalized for COVID-19, including seven in ICU. There are now 1,638 residents in monitor quarantine, including 1,472 due to exposure and 166 due to travel.

There have been 124,193 tests administered to date, including 1,191 tests recorded Wednesday.

There have been 71 deaths of residents from COVID-19 with the latest deaths reported December 16. The county also announced 51 cases as cleared for recovery. There have been 2,151 cases cleared to date.