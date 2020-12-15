Rensselaer County coronavirus update Dec. 15

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County has 84 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The county’s seven-day rolling average, according to New York State is 5.5%.

The county also announced an 82-year-old woman from Rensselaer and an 88-year-old woman, who was a resident at the Eddy Heritage House in Troy, died from the coronavirus. The deaths are the county’s 68th and 69th deaths of residents from COVID-19.

The new cases include:

A new case involving a 63-year-old Schaghticoke man.

A new case involving a 22-year-old Troy man.

A new case involving a 19-year-old Schodack man.

A new case involving a 50-year-old East Greenbush man.

A new case involving a five-year-old Troy girl who is a student in Troy Prep.

A new case involving a 55-year-old East Greenbush man.

A new case involving a 15-year-old Rensselaer boy who is a student in the Rensselaer City School District.

A new case involving a 12-year-old Rensselaer girl who attends the Edmund O’Neil MS in Albany.

A new case involving an 8-year-old Brunswick girl who is a student in the Troy City School District.

A new case involving an 8-year-old Troy girl who is a student in the Troy City School District.

A new case involving a 26-year-old Schaghticoke woman.

A new case involving a 7-year-old Hoosick Falls girl who is a student in the Hoosick Falls Central School district.

A new case involving a 10-year-old Troy boy who attends Henry Hudson Charter School.

A new case involving a 67-year-old Schodack woman who is a employee at the Riverside Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Schodack.

A new case involving a 51-year-old Rensselaer woman who is a employee at the Riverside Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Schodack.

There are now 42 residents hospitalized for COVID-19, including five in ICU. There are now 1,587 residents in monitor quarantine, including 1,464 due to exposure and 123 due to travel.

There have been 120,732 tests administered to date, including 812 tests recorded Monday. There have been 69 deaths of residents due to COVID-19 with the latest death reported on December 15.

The county also announced 92 cases as cleared for recovery. There have been 2,005 cases cleared to date.