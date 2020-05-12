Rensselaer County coronavirus update

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In its daily coronavirus update on Monday, Rensselaer County reports nine new positive cases of the virus, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 433 since the outbreak began. New cases include:

A 64-year-old Troy woman

A 56-year-old Grafton woman

A 53-year-old Grafton man

A 19-year-old Schaghticoke man

A 28-year-old Troy man

A 28-year-old Troy woman

A 59-year-old Troy woman

A 31-year-old Brunswick man

A 6-month-old North Greenbush infant boy

So far, 245 cases have been cleared for recovery.

As of Monday, there are four residents in the hospital and two in the ICU. Over 600 residents are quarantined, and there have been 4,335 tests administered. Unfortunately, they say there have also been 25 deaths, with 17 of those deaths occurring at nursing homes.

In their weekly update, County Executive Steve McLaughlin and Public Health Director Mary Fran Wachunas said they cannot meet testing criteria any time soon, unless nursing homes are removed from consideration. Wadsworth Labs has signaled that they are only able to process 100 tests per day for the county.

Although the county has the capacity to administer much more than 100 tests per day, Wachunas says they have done the math, and that they will not be able to hit the benchmark to reopen until mid-June at that rate.

“We don’t need to hold back any longer based on metrics that were unclear to begin with,” McLaughlin says of the unclear, contradictory, or even arbitrary guidelines that have been sent out by state officials.

Although there is no antibody testing available within Rensselaer County, there are several testing sites open throughout the week. “Bring your insurance card!” Wachunas reminded viewers on the Facebook livestream.

McLaughlin also addressed camping sites, which are unlikely to reopen until phase four.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

LATEST STORIES