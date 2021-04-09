Rensselaer County Clerk calls on DMV to respond to technical issues

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A weeklong outage of the NYS Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) computer system has prevented customers from scheduling all commercial, regular and motorcycle road tests. In addition, customers are unable to use the computer system to take commercial, regular and motorcycle permit tests.

In response, Rensselaer County Clerk Frank Merola is calling on DMV Commissioner Mark Schroder to disclose the cause of the system malfunction and apologize to affected New Yorkers.

“This is a completely unacceptable situation,” Merola said. “I can understand the system going down for a few hours, maybe a day, but to be down for a full week leads me to believe that there are major issues with the system that DMV is not revealing. April is the busiest time for most DMVs with young people coming in for permit and road tests, and this snafu adversely affects the customers as well as DMV staffs.”

The County Clerk says there has been no explanation from the State on the issue – only a notice on the state website. The notice says “ALERT The Schedule a Road Test system (both phone and online) is currently down. We expect to have it restored soon. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

In addition, County Clerks say they have not been notified by State DMV officials as to when they can expect the computers to come back online, leaving local DMV staffs to deal with motorist complaints.

“There have been recent articles in our local newspaper questioning County cyber security measures during the COVID crisis. I am wondering if these same people will now question the state DMV on cyber security measures, especially since the county has never been down for a week,” Merola said. “Commissioner Schroeder owes it to the people of the state to explain why the computers are down and to pledge that all measures will be taken to ensure this does not happen again. Motorists deserve nothing less.”

Lisa Koumjian, Assistant Commissioner in the Office of Communications and Marketing for the NYS DMV, released a statement in response: