TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County Exec. Steve McLaughlin is calling on the Environmental Protection Agency to monitor the air in the county and all of upstate New York after a train derailment in Ohio.

McLaughlin said the monitoring would help ensure the safety of residents. He wants the agency to take steps to get ahead of the issue. The EPA and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said they have been working together on potential impacts from the train derailment.

The DEC said in a statement: “DEC takes impacts on state air quality very seriously, including those that occur outside of New York State with the potential for impacts within state borders. DEC is coordinating with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to monitor any potential impacts to New York State from the derailment and fire in Ohio, which was approximately 90 miles south-southwest of New York’s border with Pennsylvania. No human health impacts have been reported at this time.”