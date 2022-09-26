RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rensselaer County Department of Health is being awarded $2,182,036 to help eliminate lead and other health hazards from households of low-income families. The grant is being administered through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Lead-Based Paint Hazard Reduction (LBPHR) Grant Program.

“We know the severe and lasting health damages caused by exposure to lead, and children are at greatest risk to these dangers,” Congressman Paul Tonko said. “Despite this heavy toll, many families continue to be exposed to these threats simply because the cost to remove them is too great for them to pay on their own.”