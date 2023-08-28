MELROSE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As Capital Region apple orchards get ready to open for the season, one orchard is staying closed. Lakeview Orchards, located on Apples Way in Melrose, has permanently closed to the public.

Owner James Kennelly and his wife Judi have owned Lakeview Orchards since 2007. With them getting older and their kids going off to college, the Kennellys decided to close the orchard for you-pick apples.

“We would love to keep it open,” Judi told NEWS10. “We just have to slow down.”

As the Kennellys look toward retirement, Judi said she isn’t sure what’s going to happen to the orchard after this season, but said they aren’t going to sell it. Judi said the May freeze did not significantly affect their crop, and they will be donating the apples to the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York.

“We’re going to miss it terribly,” said Judi. “It was a hard decision. Our customers were the nicest people.”