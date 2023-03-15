TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Saturday, March 25, the Rensselaer County Legislature and the Environmental Management Council are hosting a countywide electronics recycling event. From 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., residents can bring acceptable items to the Rensselaer County Office Building parking lot at 1600 7th Avenue in Troy.
Accepted items are:
|Air Conditioners/Dehumidifiers
|Hubs/Routers (Computer Networking Devices)
|Printers/Copiers/Fax Machines/Scanners
|Appliances: Washers, Dryers, and other metal-based appliances
|Ink Cartridges
|Safes and Strong Boxes
|Audio/Video Equipment
|Keyboards
|Scientific Equipment
|Business Machines
|Laptops
|Servers
|Cable or Satellite Receivers
|LCD Monitors/Terminals
|Tables
|Cash Registers
|Mailing Equipment
|Telecommunications Equipment
|Cell Phones/Smart Phones
|Mainframe/Midrange
|Typewriters
|Circuit Boards
|Metal Objects: Bikes, Swing Sets, Basketball Hoops, Grills, Washers, Dryers
|UPS Units (battery backups)
|Computers/Towers
|Mice (Computer Pointing Device)
|VCR, DVD, and DVR Players
|Computer Peripherals
|Miscellaneous Electronic Scrap
|Video Game Systems and Accessories
|Digital Converter Boxes
|Network Equipment
|Electronic/Video Game Consoles
|PDAs (Personal Digital Assistants)
|Wiring and Cabling
|Household Appliances: Toasters, Microwaves, etc.
|Portable Digital Music Players
Any questions can be directed to ProTek Recycling at (518) 874-1001. Items that will not be accepted are:
|Televisions (including tube TVs, Flat, LCD, etc.)
|Cleaning Products/Fluids
|CRT Computer Monitors
|Paint/Paint Cans
|Alkaline Batteries (Household)
|Refrigerators
|Dishwashers
|Tires (for cars and trucks)
|Fluorescent Lamps and Lightbulbs
|Toxic or Hazardous Materials
|Liquid/Powdered Chemicals
|Wood/glass/plastic
|Radioactive, Volatile, Highly Flammable, Explosive, Biomedical, Infectious Materials