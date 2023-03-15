TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Saturday, March 25, the Rensselaer County Legislature and the Environmental Management Council are hosting a countywide electronics recycling event. From 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., residents can bring acceptable items to the Rensselaer County Office Building parking lot at 1600 7th Avenue in Troy.

Accepted items are:

Air Conditioners/DehumidifiersHubs/Routers (Computer Networking Devices)Printers/Copiers/Fax Machines/Scanners
Appliances: Washers, Dryers, and other metal-based appliancesInk Cartridges Safes and Strong Boxes
Audio/Video EquipmentKeyboardsScientific Equipment
Business MachinesLaptopsServers
Cable or Satellite ReceiversLCD Monitors/TerminalsTables
Cash RegistersMailing Equipment Telecommunications Equipment
Cell Phones/Smart PhonesMainframe/Midrange Typewriters
Circuit BoardsMetal Objects: Bikes, Swing Sets, Basketball Hoops, Grills, Washers, DryersUPS Units (battery backups)
Computers/TowersMice (Computer Pointing Device)VCR, DVD, and DVR Players
Computer PeripheralsMiscellaneous Electronic ScrapVideo Game Systems and Accessories
Digital Converter Boxes Network EquipmentVideo Game Systems and Accessories
Electronic/Video Game ConsolesPDAs (Personal Digital Assistants)Wiring and Cabling
Household Appliances: Toasters, Microwaves, etc.Portable Digital Music Players

Any questions can be directed to ProTek Recycling at (518) 874-1001. Items that will not be accepted are:

Televisions (including tube TVs, Flat, LCD, etc.)Cleaning Products/Fluids
CRT Computer MonitorsPaint/Paint Cans
Alkaline Batteries (Household)Refrigerators
DishwashersTires (for cars and trucks)
Fluorescent Lamps and LightbulbsToxic or Hazardous Materials
Liquid/Powdered ChemicalsWood/glass/plastic
Radioactive, Volatile, Highly Flammable, Explosive, Biomedical, Infectious Materials