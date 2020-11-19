Rensselaer County announces 40 new COVID cases in update

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rensselaer County Health Department has confirmed 40 new cases of the coronavirus. The new cases are the highest new cases in a single day since the start of the pandemic.

The county’s seven-day infection rate, according to New York State is 1.9%.

The new cases include:

There are 13 residents hospitalized for COVID-19, including one in ICU. There are now 1,036 residents in monitor quarantine, including 786 due to exposure and 250 due to travel.

There have been 93,227 tests administered to date, including 1,213 recorded Wednesday. There have been 50 deaths of residents due to COVID-19 with the latest deaths reported Wednesday. , November 18.

The county also announced 14 new cases as cleared for recovery. There have been 1,185 cases cleared to date.