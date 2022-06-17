The Rensselaer County 4-H Shooting Sports program is holding a rifle session for kids ages 12 and up this summer. (Photo: Rensselaer County 4-H)

SCHODACK LANDING, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Rensselaer County 4-H Shooting Sports program is holding a rifle session for kids ages 12 and up, as of January 1, 2022, who would like to learn about the safe and responsible use of firearms. Equipment maintenance and other related topics will also be discussed.

The rifle session will be held on Thursday evenings, July 14, 21, and 28 at 6 p.m. The registration fee is $40 for 4-H members and $50 for non-members.

Registrations are due no later than Friday, July 8 and registrations will be limited. To sign-up for your child, contact Eileen at emd32@cornell.edu.