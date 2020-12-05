Rensselaer Co. sees new COVID-19 daily record in Dec. 4 update

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Seventy-four coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Rensselaer County making it the highest single-day total since the start of the pandemic. The previous record of 72 cases was on Thursday.

The county’s seven-day rolling average is 3.4%, according to New York State.

The county also announced the death of an 82-year-old North Greenbush woman, who passed away at a local hospital. The death is the county’s 61st death of a resident from COVID-19.

The new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases to 2,087. There are now 447 active cases in the county.

The new cases include:

There are now 17 residents hospitalized for COVID-19, including two in ICU. There are now 1,140 residents in monitor quarantine, including 873 due to exposure and 267 due to travel.

There have been 111,182 tests administered, including 1,425 tests recorded Thursday.

The county also announced 34 cases cleared for recovery. There have been 1,579 cases cleared to date.