Rensselaer Co. prepared to be state mass vaccination site, county executive says

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rensselaer County executive announced Tuesday that they are prepared to expand into a mass coronavirus vaccination site once the state receives more doses of the vaccine.

The announcement came after Gov. Andrew Cuomo asked for counties to partner with the state to provide vaccines on a larger scale. Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin said he has already renewed his request for more vaccines after the county delivered all of their vaccines at a recent clinic.

“We need more vaccines for our residents, and are ready to partner with the state if it helps secure more vaccines for our county and our region,” McLaughlin said in a statement. “It is encouraging to hear that the state expects an increase in vaccines. Rensselaer County has an outstanding record of delivering vaccines and we are ready to do even more to get our residents vaccinated.”

McLaughlin said Cuomo told county leaders during a virtual call Tuesday that he will work with any county that is willing to establish a mass vaccination site. Rensselaer County currently partners with Hudson Valley Community College to deliver vaccines.