Rensselaer Co. leaders, nursing home advocates object to Gov. Cuomo’s employee testing mandate

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After more than a month of asking, Rensselaer County finally got the COVID-19 kits to start testing sites last week. Now, their plans may once again come to a screeching halt in order to test every nursing home employee twice a week as Governor Cuomo mandated Sunday.

“We would have to stop immediately any other testing and we still would not have enough kits,” says Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin. “We can’t possibly do it.”

Nursing homes had until the end of business Wednesday to submit their employee testing plans. How 614 facilities across the state will share the limited number of tests is just one of the problems to tackle.

“We have 160,000 nursing home employees, 45,000 assisted-living employees, so if they were to be twisted twice a week, you’re looking at 410,000 tests per week,” explains President and CEO of the New York State Health Facilities Association Stephen Hanse.

“There’s not enough kits, and we and every county and municipality have been saying that from the beginning,” McLaughlin says.

Rensselaer County Public Health Director Mary Fran Wachunas also adds even if they had the kits to start taking samples, testing labs are already suffering a huge backlog.

“Wadsworth got wind of it and called and said, whoa what’s going on we can’t handle all that. So they gave each county a limit each day which is really low. Now the nursing homes have to go find an approved lab, contract with them, and try to figure out their standards. It’s not as easy as everyone thinks it is,” Wachunas explains to NEWS10’s Mikhaela Singleton.

“[Wadsworth’s lab] only allow us 100 tests a day. Well that’s not really going to work is it? At the Manor it would be 500 tests a week — just at one of our facilities, Van Rensselaer Manor. Multiply that times all of the nursing homes around here — there are thousands upon thousands of tests — and then they would still have to test our mobile site, our stationary side, UAlbany site, and all the other sites around here, so you’re really going to have a bottleneck here,” McLaughlin chimes in.

He says just to test the Van Rensselaer Manor employees and residents twice a week, it would cost Rensselaer County $150,000 a week — $600,000 a month. He adds St. Peter’s Health Partners has already confirmed the new mandate would cost them $2 million a month.

“It is not okay to just, at the last minute, say do this, figure it out. There’s gotta be some structure behind it. This is just another example of an executive order with no backup or way to achieve what is being demanded,” McLaughlin says.

He also says the cost is no small mountain to face when already all municipalities are suffering budget crisis. He says Rensselaer County’s sales tax revenue already shows about a 26 percent drop.

“At the same time, the State of New York is looking at cutting $1.2 billion from the budget this month alone, which means they are going to also really going to severely impact our Medicaid reimbursement rates. Probably by about 25 to 30 percent. So there is another cut that the county will have to deal with,” he explains.

Hanse says the New York State Health Facilities Association and New York State Center for Assisted Living are advocating for more clear direction and state assistance.

“We want the state to take some ownership, if you will, of this initiative on a supply chain perspective and really be able to ensure that all providers have the tests, that the tests are provided in the facilities, ideally so that workers who rely on public transport will not be struggling, and really ensure that these tests can be processed by the labs in a timely manner,” Manse says.

He even suggests following Massachusetts and New Jersey’s examples of calling in the National Guard to help administer the tests and fill in the staffing gaps.

“It would be a welcome addition to really fight this virus,” he says simply.