Rensselaer Co. COVID update Jan. 26

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There are 83 new coronavirus cases in Rensselaer County. The county’s seven-day rolling average, according to New York State, is 6.6%.

The county also announced the death of a 92-year-old Brunswick woman, which is the county’s 121st death of a resident from COVID-19 to date.

The new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 7,906. There are now 1,965 active cases in the county.

There are now 47 residents hospitalized for COVID-19, including four in ICU. There are now 1,037 residents now in monitor quarantine.

There have been 173,989 tests administered to date, including 1,086 tests recorded Monday.

The county also announced 87 cases as cleared for recovery. There have been 5,820 cases cleared to date.