Rensselaer Co. COVID update Feb. 5

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There are 84 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Rensselaer County. The county’s seven-day rolling average, according to New York State, is 3%.

The new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 8,600. There are now 1,701 active cases in the county.

There are now 46 residents hospitalized for COVID-19, including seven in ICU. There are now 720 residents now in monitor quarantine.

There have been 187,409 tests administered to date, including 1,638 tests recorded Thursday.

The county also announced 119 cases as cleared for recovery. There have been 6,770 cases cleared to date.