Rensselaer Co. COVID-19 update Jan. 28

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Eighty-eight new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Renssleaer County. The county’s seven-day rolling average, according to New York State, is 5.7%.

The new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 8,078. There are now 1,967 active cases in the county.

There are now 47 residents hospitalized for COVID-19, including six in ICU. There are now 905 residents now in monitor quarantine.

There have been 177,220 tests administered to date, including 1,567 tests recorded Wednesday.

The county also announced 107 cases as cleared for recovery. There have been 5,990 cases cleared to date.