Rensselaer Co. coronavirus update March 3

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County confirmed 38 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday. The county’s seven-day rolling average, according to New York State, is 1.5%.

The new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases to 9, 536.There are now 317 active cases in the county.

There are now 10 residents hospitalized for COVID-19, including none in ICU. There are now 362 residents now in monitor quarantine.

There have been 217,804 tests administered to date, including 1,665 tests recorded Tuesday.

The county also announced 33 cases as cleared for recovery. There have been 9,788 cases cleared to date.