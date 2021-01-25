Rensselaer Co. coronavirus update Jan. 25

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County has confirmed 54 new cases of the coronavirus. The county’s seven-day rolling average, according to New York State, is 6.7%.

The county also announced the death of an 84-year-old East Greenbush woman and the death of a 66-year-old Troy woman. The county has had 120 residents die from COVID-19.

The new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases to 7,823. There are now 1,970 active cases in the county. The cases on Monday represent the lowest totals for new confirmed cases in weeks in the county, including low numbers in each of the county’s municipalities.

There are now 47 residents hospitalized for COVID-19, including three in ICU. There are now 1,139 residents now in monitor quarantine.

There have been 172,903 tests administered to date, including 987 tests recorded Sunday.

The county also announced 97 cases as cleared for recovery. There have been 5,733 cases cleared to date.