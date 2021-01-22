Rensselaer Co. coronavirus update Jan. 22

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County has 110 new cases of COVID-19. The county’s seven-day rolling average, according to New York State, is 7.2%.

The county also announced the death of a 70-year-old Rensselaer woman and a 90-year-old man, who was a resident of the Van Rensselaer Manor before being moved to hospice. The county has had 115 residents die of COVID-19.

The new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 7,584. There are now 1,991 active cases in the county.

There are now 54 residents hospitalized for COVID-19, including eight in ICU. There are now 1,490 residents now in monitor quarantine.

There have been 169,264 tests administered to date, including 1,490 tests recorded Thursday.

The county also announced 124 cases as cleared for recovery. There have been 5,478 cases cleared to date.