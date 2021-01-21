Rensselaer Co. coronavirus update Jan. 21

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County has confirmed 156 new cases of the coronavirus. The county’s seven-day rolling average, according to New York State, is 7.1%.

The county also announced the death of a 68-year-old man from Nassau, which is the county’s 113th death of a resident from COVID-19.

The new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases to 7,474. There are now 2,007 active cases in the county.

There are now 55 residents hospitalized for COVID-19, including eight in ICU. There are now 1,069 residents now in monitor quarantine.

There have been 166,620 tests administered to date, including 2,025 tests recorded Wednesday.

The county also announced 113 cases as cleared for recovery. There have been 5,279 cases cleared to date.