Rensselaer Co. coronavirus update Feb. 9

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County has confirmed 43 new cases of the coronavirus. The county’s seven-day rolling average, according to New York State, is 2.4%.

The new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 8,771. There are now 1,595 active cases in the county.

The county saw a decline in the number of hospitalizations and ICU admittance. The county has also seen a decrease in the number of residents in monitor quarantine.

There are now 29 residents hospitalized for COVID-19, including four in ICU. There are now 613 residents now in monitor quarantine.

There have been 191,270 tests administered to date, including 811 tests recorded Monday.

The county also announced 59 cases as cleared for recovery. There have been 7,037 cases cleared to date.