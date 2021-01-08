Rensselaer Co. coronavirus update 1/7/21

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County announced 89 new coronavirus cases in their daily update Thursday. The county’s seven-day rolling average, according to New York State, is 10.9%.

The county also announced the death of a 97-year-old woman, who was a resident of the Eddy Heritage House in Troy. The death is the county’s 96th death of a resident from COVID-19.

The new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 5,382. There are now 1,588 active cases in the county.

There are now 57 residents hospitalized for COVID-19, including six in ICU. There are now 1,594 residents in monitor quarantine.

There have been 147,909 tests administered to date, including 1,816 tests recorded Wednesday. The county also announced 84 cases as cleared for recovery. There have been 3,698 cases cleared to date.