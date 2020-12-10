Rensselaer Co. announces 84 new COVID cases in Dec. 9 update

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County has a new single-day record for new cases of the coronavirus with 84 cases confirmed. The county’s seven-day rolling average, according to New York State, is 4%.

There are now 2,442 confirmed cases in the county with 644 active cases. Approximately half of the new cases on Wednesday came from contacts with positives in families or workplaces.

A significant number also came from students, health care workers and residents in adult care facilities. The number of residents in monitor quarantine on Thursday is the highest number since the outbreak.

The new cases include:

A new case involving a 30-year-old Troy man.

A new case involving a 63-year-old Rensselaer woman.

A new case involving a 45-year-old Troy woman.

A new case involving a 31-year-old Hoosick man.

A new case involving a 25-year-old Pittstown man.

A new case involving a 41-year-old Hoosick man.

A new case involving a 59-year-old Hoosick man.

A new case involving a 24-year-old Hoosick man.

A new case involving a 58-year-old Troy woman.

A new case involving a 34-year-old East Greenbush man.

A new case involving a 39-year-old Troy woman.

A new case involving a 36-year-old Schaghticoke woman.

A new case involving a 38-year-old Sand Lake man.

A new case involving a 34-year-old East Greenbush woman.

A new case involving a 40-year-old Brunswick woman.

A new case involving a 33-year-old Troy woman.

A new case involving a 43-year-old Brunswick woman.

A new case involving an 11-year-old Nassau girl who is a student in the Ichabod Crane Central School District.

A new case involving an 85-year-old Hoosick woman.

A new case involving a 38-year-old Schodack man.

A new case involving a 29-year-old Hoosick woman.

A new case involving a 50-year-old Hoosick man.

A new case involving a 56-year-old East Greenbush woman.

A new case involving a 65-year-old East Greenbush man.

A new case involving a 28-year-old Stephentown man.

A new case involving a 24-year-old Stephentown woman.

A new case involving an 18-year-old Troy man.

A new case involving a 25-year-old Troy man.

A new case involving a 29-year-old Troy man.

A new case involving a 40-year-old Troy woman.

A new case involving a 52-year-old Pittstown woman.

A new case involving a 35-year-old Troy man.

A new case involving a 40-year-old Brunswick woman.

A new case involving an 88-year-old Troy woman.

A new case involving a 28-year-old Schaghticoke woman.

A new case involving a 32-year-old North Greenbush man.

A new case involving a 63-year-old Poestenkill man.

A new case involving a 30-year-old North Greenbush woman.

A new case involving a 20-year-old Troy man.

A new case involving a 40-year-old North Greenbush man.

A new case involving a 42-year-old Schodack woman who is an employee at the county-operated Van Rensselaer Manor nursing home.

A new case involving a 50-year-old Schaghticoke woman.

A new case involving a 52-year-old Schodack woman.

A new case involving a 44-year-old Troy man.

A new case involving an 18-year-old Troy woman.

A new case involving an 18-year-old Schaghticoke woman.

A new case involving a 51-year-old Schaghticoke woman who is an employee in the East Greenbush Central School District.

A new case involving a 33-year-old Schodack man.

A new case involving a 22-year-old Sand Lake woman who is an employee at the county-operated Van Rensselaer Manor.

A new case involving a 19-year-old Schaghticoke man.

A new case involving a 27-year-old Troy man.

A new case involving a 60-year-old Troy woman.

A new case involving a 96-year-old woman who is a resident at the Terrace at Eddy Memorial in Troy.

A new case involving a 75-year-old Rensselaer man.

A new case involving a 50-year-old Rensselaer woman.

A new case involving a 56-year-old Troy man.

A new case involving a 22-year-old Troy woman.

A new case involving a 56-year-old Troy man.

A new case involving a 40-year-old Rensselaer woman.

A new case involving a 12-year-old East Greenbush boy who is a student in the East Greenbush Central School District.

A new case involving an eight-year-old Rensselaer boy who is a remote student at Kipp Valley Tech.

A new case involving a 70-year-old Sand Lake woman.

A new case involving a 51-year-old East Greenbush woman.

A new case involving a 44-year-old Troy woman.

A new case involving a 28-year-old Schodack woman.

A new case involving an 89-year-old man who is a resident at the Eddy Memorial in Troy.

A new case involving a 22-year-old Troy woman.

A new case involving a 58-year-old Troy woman.

A new case involving a 40-year-old Troy woman.

A new case involving a 23-year-old Hoosick woman.

A new case involving a 23-year-old Hoosick man.

A new case involving a 76-year-old East Greenbush woman.

A new case involving a 28-year-old Troy man.A new case involving a 55-year-old East Greenbush man.

A new case involving a 32-year-old East Greenbush woman.

A new case involving a 31-year-old Troy man.A new case involving a 60-year-old East Greenbush woman.

A new case involving a 14-year-old Troy girl who is a student in the Troy City School District.

A new case involving a 53-year-old Rensselaer man.

A new case involving a 57-year-old Stephentown woman.

A new case involving a 21-year-old Troy woman.

A new case involving a 42-year-old Troy man.

A new case involving a 51-year-old Schodack man.

A new case involving a 47-year-old Schodack woman.

There are now 22 residents hospitalized for COVID-19, including three in ICU. There are now 1,514 residents in monitor quarantine, including 1,262 due to exposure and 252 due to travel.

There have been 116,415 tests administered to date, including 1,232 tests recorded Tuesday.

There have been 65 deaths of residents from COVID-19 with the latest death reported on December 8.

The county also announced 33 cases as cleared for recovery. There have been 1,733 cases cleared to date.