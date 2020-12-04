Rensselaer Co. announces 72 new COVID cases in Dec. 3 update

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In a new daily record, Rensselaer County has 72 new confirmed coronavirus cases. The county’s seven-day rolling average, according to New York State is 3%.

The 72 cases are the highest single-day total for new cases since the start of the pandemic. The new cases bring the total number of cases to 2,013. There are now 408 active cases.

The county announced the death of a 90-year-old woman, who had been a resident of the Eddy Heritage House in Troy. The death is the county’s 60th death of a resident from COVID-19.

The new cases include:

A new case involving a 26-year-old Troy man.

A new case involving a 57-year-old Schodack woman.

A new case involving a 41-year-old Troy woman.

A new case involving a 17-year-old North Greenbush boy who is a student in the Averill Park Central School District.

A new case involving a 46-year-old Rensselaer man.

A new case involving a 29-year-old Troy woman.

A new case involving a 28-year-old Troy woman.

A new case involving a 28-year-old Schodack man.

A new case involving a 64-year-old Schodack man.

A new case involving a 27-year-old Rensselaer woman.

A new case involving a 44-year-old East Greenbush man.

A new case involving a 36-year-old North Greenbush man.

A new case involving a 29-year-old East Greenbush man.

A new case involving a 34-year-old Troy man.

A new case involving a 32-year-old Troy woman.

A new case involving a two-year-old Troy boy.

A new case involving a 16-year-old Sand Lake girl who is a student in the Averill Park Central School District.

A new case involving a 34-year-old Petersburgh man.

A new case involving a 56-year-old Brunswick woman.

A new case involving a 56-year-old Schaghticoke woman.

A new case involving a 41-year-old Sand Lake woman.

A new case involving a 48-year-old Sand Lake woman.

A new case involving a 22-year-old Troy man.

A new case involving a 21-year-old Brunswick woman.

A new case involving a 40-year-old Troy woman.

A new case involving a 45-year-old Troy woman.

A new case involving a 45-year-old Schodack woman.

A new case involving a 61-year-old Troy woman.

A new case involving a 60-year-old Schaghticoke man.

A new case involving an eight-year-old Grafton boy who is a student in the Berlin Central School District.

A new case involving a 24-year-old Brunswick woman.

A new case involving a 24-year-old Nassau woman.

A new case involving a 36-year-old Troy man.

A new case involving a 53-year-old Schaghticoke woman.

A new case involving a six-year-old Troy boy who is a student in the Lansingburgh Central School District.

A new case involving an 18-year-old Brunswick woman.

A new case involving a 48-year-old Brunswick woman.

A new case involving a 26-year-old East Greenbush man.

A new case involving an 82-year-old man who is a resident at Evergreen Commons in East Greenbush.

A new case involving a 78-year-old woman who is a resident at the Eddy Memorial Geriatric Center in Troy.

A new case involving a 28-year-old Brunswick woman.

A new case involving a 43-year-old Sand Lake woman.

A new case involving a 16-year-old Hoosick boy who is a student in the Hoosick Falls Central School.

A new case involving a 68-year-old East Greenbush man.

A new case involving a 33-year-old Troy woman.

A new case involving a 26-year-old Troy man.

A new case involving a 39-year-old East Greenbush woman.

A new case involving a 24-year-old Troy woman.

A new case involving a nine-year-old Troy girl who is a student in the Troy City School District.

A new case involving a 26-year-old Troy woman.

A new case involving a 50-year-old East Greenbush woman.

A new case involving a 49-year-old Poestenkill man.

A new case involving a 48-year-old Troy man.

A new case involving a 36-year-old Troy woman.

A new case involving a 49-year-old Sand Lake woman.

A new case involving a 23-year-old Brunswick woman.

A new case involving a 46-year-old Troy woman.

A new case involving a 19-year-old Brunswick woman.

A new case involving a 36-year-old Hoosick man.

A new case involving a 90-year-old man who is a resident at the Eddy Hawthorne Ridge in East Greenbush.

A new case involving a 70-year-old Troy man.

A new case involving a 33-year-old Sand Lake woman.

A new case involving a 31-year-old Troy woman.

A new case involving a three-year-old Troy boy.

A new case involving a 50-year-old Nassau woman.

A new case involving an 87-year-old Sand Lake man.

A new case involving a 31-year-old East Greenbush woman.

A new case involving a 23-year-old Troy man.

A new case involving a 28-year-old East Greenbush man.

A new case involving a 25-year-old Troy man.

A new case involving a 49-year-old Pittstown woman who is an employee in the Brunswick (Brittonkill) Central School District.

A new case involving a 35-year-old Troy woman.

There are now 21 residents hospitalized for COVID-19, including three in ICU. There are now 997 residents in monitor quarantine, including 760 due to exposure and 237 due to travel.

There have been 109,757 tests administered, including 1,628 tests recorded Wednesday.

The county also announced 37 cases cleared for recovery. There have been 1,545 cases cleared to date.