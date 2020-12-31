Rensselaer Co. announces 144 new COVID cases in 12/30 update

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County has confirmed 144 new cases of the coronavirus. The county’s seven-day rolling average, according to New York State is 9.4%.

County officials also announced the death of a 75-year-old Rensselaer man, the county’s 88th death of a resident from COVID-19.

There are now 39 residents hospitalized for COVID-19, including five in ICU. There are now 1,535 residents in monitor quarantine, including 1,494 due to exposure and 41 due to travel.

There have been 137,549 tests administered to date, including 1,404 tests recorded Tuesday.

The county also announced 84 cases as cleared for recovery. There have been 3,031 cases cleared to date.

