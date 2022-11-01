RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, November 4, the Rensselaer Police and Fire Departments will be working with the Rensselaer City School District to conduct an evacuation drill. The drill will begin at 1:20 p.m., and there will be no access to any of the city schools at that time. The drill will be completed by 3 p.m.

The following streets will be closed off for the drill:

Washington Avenue at 9th Street

9th Street at Ash Street

Herrick Street between Elm Street and Lawrence Street

Elm Street between Herrick Street and 4th Avenue

Elm Street and Lawrence Street between Wendell Street and Herrick Street will be used for parent pickup. Anyone living in those areas should expect traffic to get backed up for a short period.