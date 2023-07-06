RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stage One Dispensary in Rensselaer is celebrating their grand opening. The business, located at 810 Broadway Unit C, will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. on July 7 to commemorate the occasion.

The dispensary’s owners Galina Innes, Nathaniel Innes, Josh Mirsky and Sugey Mirsky will be joined by Rensselaer Mayor Michael Stammel and other city officials for the ceremony. The business will offer a plethora of products and services, including in-person pickup and adult-use cannabis delivery.

Stage One will be the first cannabis dispensary to open in Rensselaer County. The ceremony will be held in conjunction with the Office of Cannabis Management.