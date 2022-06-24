TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute has announced the launch of the Rensselaer Institute for Data, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Computing (DAIC). The new institute will enable solutions to solve problems that current computing systems cannot.

DAIC plans to innovate quantum computing and edge computing for cyber-physical systems, and hacker-proof quantum communications. DAIC will develop solutions to complex and challenging problems in science, engineering, technology, and human behavior by advancing network systems, including those that are a hybrid of conventional, neuromorphic, and quantum computing.

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute has already developed in areas such as data science and data analytics, quantum, and neuromorphic computing. In addition to AI-driven gamification in immersive virtual reality and augmented reality environments.

According to DAIC, the institute’s focus will be on new applications for the future of computing, complex connected dynamic systems, and AI for human and planet health. This research will have revolutionary implications in addressing challenges facing national and global security including climate, human health, and the economy they said.

“We live and work in a world where data is growing at an extraordinary pace, and being able to understand it, and leverage its innovative powers, using advancements in artificial intelligence and hybrid computing, has been one of the significant issues facing government, industry, and academia,” said Rensselaer President Dr. Shirley Ann Jackson.”

DAIC will be a multidisciplinary Institute for world-class research and graduate education. Rensselaer will offer graduate degrees and certificates in emerging fields related to data, artificial intelligence, and computing they said.