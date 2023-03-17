RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rensselaer mayor Michael Stammel said Friday that the water main break in Troy is affecting the water supply in Rensselaer. The break happened Friday morning near the corner of 4th and Federal Streets. A CDTA bus was stuck.

The mayor said all residential and commercial users must conserve water until further notice. Residents can also expect low pressure.

The mayor says that currently there is no water being pumped into the city’s storage tank. The water level was at about 38 feet at noon on Friday. The mayor says the city usually consumes about a foot of water from the tank an hour.

The restriction took effect immediately and will be in place for 24 hours. It may be lifted if the break is fixed and the Mayor’s Office releases another advisory.