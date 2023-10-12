TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Registration is now open for the 76th Troy Turkey Trot. The races take place each year on Thanksgiving Day. For 2023, Thanksgiving is on Thursday, November 23.

The Troy Turkey Trot is the nation’s 12th oldest and the world’s 64th oldest road race. Since it began in 1916 with six runners, the Trot now attracts thousands of participants and spectators to Troy.

Races

10K at 8 a.m.

5K at 10 a.m.

Grade School Mile at 9:30 a.m.

Walk at 9:35 a.m.

Virtual 10K, 5K, Grade School Mile and Walk

The races start along Fourth Street at Fulton Street. The virtual races are self-timed on a course of your choice and run between 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving and 8 p.m. on Sunday. You can then upload your time onto the registration platform.

For the 75th running of the Troy Turkey Trot, 5,885 runners gathered in the Collar City. To register for the 76th Troy Turkey Trot, you can sign up on the Trot website.