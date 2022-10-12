TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Registration for the 75th Troy Turkey Trot has opened, the Capital Region’s largest Thanksgiving Day road race. The event will take place on Thanksgiving morning, which is November 24 and is located on 4th and Fulton Streets in Troy. Interested runners can sign up on the Troy Turkey Trot‘s website, for either the 5k, 10k, grade school mile, walk, virtual 5k, virtual 10k, virtual grade school mile, or the virtual mile walk.

“The Trot began in 1916 with six runners and has grown to become one of most revered road races in America,” said longtime event director George Regan. “We’re looking forward to welcoming thousands of participants of all ages to Troy Thanksgiving morning. Our event is steeped in history and a perfect way to kick off your Thanksgiving festivities!”

The 10k kicks off at 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning, and the course is expected to wrap up around 9:30 a.m. to make way for the 5k, which begins at 10 a.m. The grade school mile will take place in between the two races at 9:30 a.m., with the walk starting five minutes later at 9:35 a.m. Both the walk and grade school mile are expected to wrap up around 10 a.m.

The “Trot” is the 12th oldest road race in the country and brings in thousands of participants and spectators to Troy. Registration prices will increase after October 22 at 11:59 p.m. Free event parking is available at multiple Front and River Street parking lots.