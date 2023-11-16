TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Prize money is up for grabs in the annual Troy Turkey Trot costume contest. Those interested in registering can visit the Troy Turkey Trot’s website.

Once registered, you must email your completed entry form and photos to info@turkeytrot.com by Thursday, November 23, at 10 a.m., or visit the event’s costume contest table on race day. The table will be on the first floor of the Troy Atrium, located on 4 Third. Street, from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.

All participants will have their entries posted on the event’s Facebook page. Entries that receive the most “likes” in the “most unique” and “best Thanksgiving Day” categories will win cash prizes.

First place wins $100, second place wins $50, and third place wins $25. Winners will be notified the week of Monday, November 27, by email.

“The Troy Turkey Trot is not just a race for serious competitive running, it’s also an opportunity to show your creative side,” said Troy Mayor Patrick Madden. “Whether you are a competitive runner or a more casual trotter, the Troy Turkey Trot costume contest is an opportunity to come out have fun with friends and family, and possibly walk (or run) away with a prize… all while supporting two critically important non-profit community partners — Joseph’s House and Shelter and the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York.”