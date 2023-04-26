TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Saturday, April 29, Troy residents are able to have a free smoke alarm installed in their homes. Residents can register with the Northeastern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross here or contact the Red Cross at preparedness.eny@redcross.org.

Not only will volunteers install smoke alarms, but they will also share information on the causes of home fires, how to prevent them, what to do if a fire breaks out, and how to create an escape plan. The Red Cross is also seeking additional volunteers to assist during the Sound the Alarm event. Training will be provided. Sign-up to be a volunteer here or by calling 518-694-5121.