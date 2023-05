TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The American Red Cross is helping 10 people after a fire on Spring Avenue. The fire took place at a home just after 1 p.m. Monday.

The Red Cross said it is helping six adults and four children, all of whom are under the age of 12. Fire officials said the fire spread throughout the building and there were issues getting water to the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.