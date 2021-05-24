Recent shooting victim helps others in need

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local barbeque restaurant that helped a child who was hit by a stray bullet during a shooting in Troy is continuing to help the community.

Iron Works Grill held the 24th annual Smoke Out Leukemia fundraiser Monday evening. MJ Rivera, who was paralyzed in the March shooting, was a guest pitmaster for the fundraiser.

MJ spoke about the importance of helping the community after so many came out to support them during their difficult time.

No one has been arrested for the shooting that paralyzed MJ.

