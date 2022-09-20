TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that it has received complaints of a phone scam targeting county residents. Officials said the caller, who identifies themselves as an employee of the Sheriff’s Office, tells targeted individuals that they have a federal warrant out for their arrest.

The caller then says that the warrant can be cleared over the phone by providing payment, specifically in the form of a gift card. Scammers then ask the individual to read the numbers on the back of the gift card, giving the caller access to the money on the cards.

“This is a SCAM,” the Sheriff’s Office stressed on Facebook. “The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office will never call and ask for a payment over the phone, especially to clear a warrant. In the event you receive a phone call of this nature, NEVER give out personal information or give any form of payment over the phone, rather hang up immediately.”