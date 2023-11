TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A rare photo of an historic baseball team from the Capital Region has a new home. A picture of the 1871 Troy Haymakers sold for almost $20,000.

It went up for auction last week. Bidding started at $5,000. The final bid was $19,951.

The Haymakers were one of the strongest teams in the National Association, which was America’s first fully professional baseball league. The city continues to honor the team with a monument in Knickerbocker Park.