CASTLETON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Questar III Boards of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES) program recognized their late board Vice President, Donald Kline, on Friday, renaming one of their technical schools in his honor. The Donald R. Kline Technical School, which replaces the former Columbia-Greene Educational Center, honors the legacy of the late Donald Kline, who dedicated his life to public service, and was initiated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Hudson-based school.

Over 50 people were in attendance for the renaming of the school, including family members, school board members, superintendents, elected officials, students, parents, staff, and business partners. Questar III District Superintendent Dr. Gladys Cruz said it was fitting to name the school for Kline, who served on the BOCES Board of Education for 38 years – the longest of any board member in its history.

“We would not be standing here today without the leadership and service of Don Kline,” said Cruz. “We remain indebted to Don for commitment to public education and hands-on learning. I want to thank him – and our current and past board members – for their service and volunteerism.”

Kline served on the Questar III board from 1975 to 2013. Kline helped guide BOCES through several projects and initiatives, including the merger of Rensselaer and Columbia BOCES with Greene County BOCES in 1977, the addition and renovation of the technical schools in Hudson and Troy, the expansion of programs and services to help meet the needs of students and districts, and more.