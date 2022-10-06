TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — City officials are urging the public to participate in the many upcoming Troy City Council meetings, workshops, and public hearings regarding the mayor’s proposed 2023 budget. The mayor, per the city code, is required to file the city budget by October 10. The budget meetings will be held in person and aired live on Youtube.

There is a Council Special meeting on Tuesday, October 11 at 5:30 p.m., which kicks off over a dozen City Council Budget meetings, hearings, and workshops. The Comptroller and Mayor will be providing a presentation of the proposed 2023 budget on Wednesday, October 12 at 5:30 p.m.

Troy City Council President Carmella Mantello stated, “Continuing to open city government and creating more transparency and accountability is critical, and these upcoming meetings will provide residents that continued openness and participation regarding the proposed budget.”

All meetings will start with a public comment session, where residents may ask questions regarding the budget pertaining to that committee. A schedule of the meetings is available on the city website.