TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Several organizations gathered in Rensselaer County on Tuesday to protest an agreement between the sheriff’s office and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Those who protested said the 287G agreement is the only one of its kind in New York State and targets immigrants. The protest was held outside the Rensselaer County Jail.

The agreement between ICE and the sheriff’s office began in 2020. Protestors also wanted to bring light to the conditions inside the jail.

Those who attended said they want to see the New York Dignity Not Detention Act passed. Supporters of the legislation said, if passed, it would keep immigrants and their families together.